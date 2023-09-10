Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Foreign volunteers' car struck by Russian artillery in Chasiv Yar: 2 killed, 2 wounded

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 10, 2023 4:54 PM 2 min read
Volunteer from the NGO Road to Relief Anthony Ignat of Canada and Emma Igual of Spain were killed by Russian shelling on Sept. 9, 2023, in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast. (Photos: Road to Relief/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two foreign volunteers were killed and two more were hospitalized when their car was struck by Russian shelling while driving through Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 9.

The slain volunteers, Emma Igual of Spain and Anthony Ignat of Canada, represented the foreign NGO Road to Relief, which helps civilians affected by the fighting in the Donbas and Kherson Oblast. Igual was the organization's director.

Road to Relief's two other representatives who were in the car, Swedish volunteer Johan Thyr and German volunteer Ruben Mawick, are hospitalized in stable condition after being "badly injured" by shrapnel and burns, according to a statement by the organization.

The group was driving from Sloviansk towards Bakhmut to assess the needs of civilians caught in crossfires in Ivanivske, Bakhmut District.

In a description of its work, the organization wrote: "At Road to Relief, the Needs Assessment team are often the first to go into front-line villages to gain clarity about the current situation, and the team’s efforts have resulted in numerous evacuations and crucial aid deliveries over the 18 months that we have been in operation."

Chasiv Yar is a small town near the edge of Bakhmut. It's served as a fortress and staging ground for Ukrainian forces fighting in the area.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

