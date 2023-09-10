Foreign volunteers' car struck by Russian artillery in Chasiv Yar: 2 killed, 2 wounded

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two foreign volunteers were killed and two more were hospitalized when their car was struck by Russian shelling while driving through Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 9.



The slain volunteers, Emma Igual of Spain and Anthony Ignat of Canada, represented the foreign NGO Road to Relief, which helps civilians affected by the fighting in the Donbas and Kherson Oblast. Igual was the organization's director.



Road to Relief's two other representatives who were in the car, Swedish volunteer Johan Thyr and German volunteer Ruben Mawick, are hospitalized in stable condition after being "badly injured" by shrapnel and burns, according to a statement by the organization.



The group was driving from Sloviansk towards Bakhmut to assess the needs of civilians caught in crossfires in Ivanivske, Bakhmut District.



In a description of its work, the organization wrote: "At Road to Relief, the Needs Assessment team are often the first to go into front-line villages to gain clarity about the current situation, and the team’s efforts have resulted in numerous evacuations and crucial aid deliveries over the 18 months that we have been in operation."



Chasiv Yar is a small town near the edge of Bakhmut. It's served as a fortress and staging ground for Ukrainian forces fighting in the area.