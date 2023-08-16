Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russia to stage military propaganda video in Kherson Oblast to boost morale

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 16, 2023 2:29 PM 1 min read
A Russian soldier amid the wreckage of the Mariupol Drama Theater, which Russian forces indiscriminately bombed in March 2022, in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast. *EDITOR'S NOTE: This picture was taken during a trip organized by the Russian military.* (Photo credit: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is preparing to shoot a propaganda video about an alleged defeat of so-called "Ukrainian saboteurs" in Kherson Oblast to boost flagging morale, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 16.

"Amid the decline of the combat spirit of Russian occupation forces, the enemy command succeeds more often in staging their successes," the General Staff said.

The shooting is reportedly to take place in the occupied town of Kozachi Laheri, portraying how Russian forces supposedly defeated 150 Ukrainian fighters based in a local center of culture.

According to the General Staff, the center of culture in fact serves to accommodate around 25 Russian soldiers.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on Aug. 13 that Russian pro-war bloggers complain of poor Russian morale due to Ukraine's gains in the Urozhaine direction.

One author claimed that Russian soldiers "prematurely withdrew" because "the unit's personnel were drunk," the ISW reported.  The village has been confirmed as liberated on Aug. 16.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
