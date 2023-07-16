Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russia attacks dozens of settlements in 6 oblasts

by Alexander Khrebet July 16, 2023 7:57 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian marine from the 37th Brigade walks past a M109 155mm self-propelled howitzer at a position in the Donetsk region on July 10, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have conducted six missile strikes and 38 airstrikes and shelled around 30 locations over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its evening update on July 16.

The attacks were reported in Sumy, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts.

Russian forces keep focusing their military efforts in eastern Ukraine, where 20 military engagements were reported near Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka, the military said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces reported assaulting Russian troops in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukraine’s Air Force struck Russian positions 15 times, targeting troops and military hardware, according to the report.

Earlier that day, the military reported that Ukrainian forces had advanced more than one kilometer in the Berdiansk direction into Russian forces' defense lines and were gradually advancing in the Bakhmut sector.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
