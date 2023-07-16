General Staff: Russia attacks dozens of settlements in 6 oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have conducted six missile strikes and 38 airstrikes and shelled around 30 locations over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its evening update on July 16.

The attacks were reported in Sumy, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts.

Russian forces keep focusing their military efforts in eastern Ukraine, where 20 military engagements were reported near Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka, the military said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces reported assaulting Russian troops in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukraine’s Air Force struck Russian positions 15 times, targeting troops and military hardware, according to the report.

Earlier that day, the military reported that Ukrainian forces had advanced more than one kilometer in the Berdiansk direction into Russian forces' defense lines and were gradually advancing in the Bakhmut sector.

