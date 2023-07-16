Russian drone shot down over Sumy, local auhthorities say

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone was shot down over Sumy by Ukrainian air defenses at 11:30 a.m. on July 16, according to the regional military administration.

This was the second target that the air defenses intercepted in the area that day, according to the announcement.

Earlier on July 3, a Russian drone hit Sumy, killing three people and damaging three buildings in the city center.

Sumy Oblast, a northeastern Ukrainian region that borders Russia, has been under heavy Russian fire in recent days, with 110 shells hitting eight communities on July 16.

The region has been under regular shelling since Russian forces withdrew from the north of Ukraine in the spring of 2022.