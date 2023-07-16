Zaporizhzhia shelling injures one, causes blackout in one neighborhood

This audio is created with AI assistance
Russian forces shelled Zaporizhzhia overnight on July 16, cutting electricity to part of one neighborhood of the regional capital city and injuring one person, acting mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev reported.
An infrastructural asset was hit, according to Kurtiev. He did not provide additional details besides that an explosion from the attack shattered nearby windows.
Russia has occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast but has never managed to reach the city, intermittently striking it from afar.