Military: Ukrainian forces advance over 1 kilometer in Berdiansk direction

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 16, 2023 5:57 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have advanced more than one kilometer in the Berdiansk direction into Russian forces' defense lines, military spokesperson Valerii Shershen reported on July 16.

According to Shershen, Ukrainian forces "are conducting aerial reconnaissance of the terrain, demining the area, engaging the enemy with fire strikes, and implementing counter-battery measures."

Russian forces are putting up heavy resistance but Ukrainian "assault units are consolidating their positions at the achieved boundaries," Shershen said.

The situation in the direction of Melitopol remains unchanged, Shershen added.

Melitopol and Berdiansk are located in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and have been under Russian occupation since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Russia held a sham referendum to "annex" Zaporizhzhia Oblast last September – despite not controlling the entire region – along with Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
