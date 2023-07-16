Military: Ukrainian forces advance over 1 kilometer in Berdiansk direction

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have advanced more than one kilometer in the Berdiansk direction into Russian forces' defense lines, military spokesperson Valerii Shershen reported on July 16.

According to Shershen, Ukrainian forces "are conducting aerial reconnaissance of the terrain, demining the area, engaging the enemy with fire strikes, and implementing counter-battery measures."

Russian forces are putting up heavy resistance but Ukrainian "assault units are consolidating their positions at the achieved boundaries," Shershen said.

The situation in the direction of Melitopol remains unchanged, Shershen added.

Melitopol and Berdiansk are located in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and have been under Russian occupation since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Russia held a sham referendum to "annex" Zaporizhzhia Oblast last September – despite not controlling the entire region – along with Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts.