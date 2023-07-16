Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast and injured two people on July 16, the Kherson Oblast Military Administrated reported.

According to the military administration, a 54-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were wounded while they were on their own property in the village of Rozlyv.

A wheat field in the village of Bilozerka also caught fire.

The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, but the military administration wrote that it was a loss to human labor and food production.

Kherson and other settlements in the oblast to the west bank of the Dnipro River have been shelled continuously since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces last November, resulting in infrastructure damage and civilian deaths.