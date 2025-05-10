Become a member
Saturday, May 10
Saturday, May 10
General Staff: Russia has lost 964,580 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 964,580 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
A Russian tank is lying destroyed in a field near the village of Bohorodychne, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images) #russianlosses

Russia has lost 964,580 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 10.

The number includes 1,310 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,790 tanks, 22,440 armored fighting vehicles, 47,830 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,637 artillery systems, 1,380 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,158 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 35,482 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

