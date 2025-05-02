The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 954,300 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 2, 2025 8:14 AM 1 min read
Tank battalion of 59th Motorized Brigade make artillery fires towards the Russian positions in Donetsk, Ukraine on December 31, 2023 (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 954,300 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 2.

The number includes 1,110 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,741 tanks, 22,369 armored fighting vehicles, 46,882 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,186 artillery systems, 1,375 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,152 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 34,539 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

