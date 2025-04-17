The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 937,440 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 17, 2025 8:17 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian tank in a field outside Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, on Sept. 14, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 937,440 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 17.

The number includes 1,230 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,654 tanks, 22,217 armored fighting vehicles, 44,642 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,442 artillery systems, 1,366 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,135 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 32,925 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Nearly 102,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine identified by media investigation
Russian independent media outlet, Mediazona, in collaboration with the BBC Russian service, has confirmed the identities of 101,833 Russian military personnel killed in Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentLucy Pakhnyuk
Trump extends US sanctions on Russian ships for another year.

"I am continuing for one year the national emergency with respect to the Russian Federation and the emergency authority relating to the regulation of the anchorage and movement of Russian-affiliated vessels to United States ports," a U.S. Federal Register document says.
