General Staff: Russia has lost 937,440 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 937,440 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 17.

The number includes 1,230 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,654 tanks, 22,217 armored fighting vehicles, 44,642 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,442 artillery systems, 1,366 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,135 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 32,925 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.