General Staff: Russia has lost 931,450 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 12, 2025 9:29 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian armored vehicles lined the street in the city of Bucha, west of Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 4, 2022. (Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 931,450 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 12.

The number includes 1,240 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,591 tanks, 22,055 armored fighting vehicles, 43,807 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,092 artillery systems, 1,362 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,127 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 32,278 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

