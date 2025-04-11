General Staff: Russia has lost 930,210 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 930,210 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 11.

The number includes 1,210 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,580 tanks, 22,048 armored fighting vehicles, 43,679 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,043 artillery systems, 1,360 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,127 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 32,200 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.