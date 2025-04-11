The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Russian losses, Russian armed forces, Ukrainian armed forces
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 930,210 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 11, 2025 8:23 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen from the 93rd Brigade drive a battle tank to position near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 23, 2024. (Wolfgang Schwan / Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 930,210 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 11.

The number includes 1,210 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,580 tanks, 22,048 armored fighting vehicles, 43,679 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,043 artillery systems, 1,360 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,127 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 32,200 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Kyiv native sentenced to 16 years by Moscow court, for explosive package plot targeting Russian military officials
A Russian military court has sentenced Vadim Chaly, a 30-year-old Kyiv native to 16 years in prison for attempting to send explosive packages to senior Russian military officials, according to Russian state media.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

8:56 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile attack kills 1, injures 9 in Dnipro.

The strike destroyed part of a storage facility belonging to Biosphere Corporation, a Ukrainian manufacturer of household goods. Company founder Andrii Zdesenko said the attack caused serious damage.
12:57 AM

Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine.

Prince Harry visited the Superhumans Center, a facility in Lviv that provides prosthetics and rehabilitation to Ukrainians wounded by war. The trip was only announced after Harry had already left Ukraine.
7:57 PM
Video

Chinese POWs captured by Ukraine: What we know so far.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has carried out the first interrogation of two Chinese nationals captured while fighting for Russia in Ukraine, it announced on April 9. Here’s everything we know so far about the two POWs, as well as more than 160 other Chinese nationals reportedly serving in Russia’s Armed Forces, according to the documents seen by the Kyiv Independent.
5:46 PM

Fire breaks out at major Russian refinery in Khabarovsk Krai.

The blaze broke out in one of the facility’s technological units after gasoline reportedly leaked from a column and ignited, sources told the channel. According to Russian emergency services cited by the pro-government outlet Interfax, the fire spread across an area of approximately 100 square meters.
5:22 PM

Moldovan FM invites Musk to see impact of US aid amid USAID freeze.

Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi has extended a public invitation to Elon Musk to visit the country and see firsthand the impact of U.S. development aid, following the Trump administration’s suspension of USAID programs worldwide.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.