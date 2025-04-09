The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Russian losses, Russian armed forces, Ukrainian armed forces
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 927,580 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 9, 2025 8:16 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian troops fire at Russian positions near the city of Bakhmut on Aug. 14, 2023, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Roman Chop / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 927,580 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 9.

This number includes 1,270 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,576 tanks, 22,021 armored fighting vehicles, 43,345 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,912 artillery systems, 1,359 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,127 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 31,973 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia attacks Dnipro with drones, injuring at least 15
Eight people remain hospitalized as of April 9, with one victim in moderate condition and the rest in a condition of moderate severity.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.