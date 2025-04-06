General Staff: Russia has lost 919,570 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 919,570 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 3.

This number includes 1,330 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,554 tanks, 21,972 armored fighting vehicles, 43,050 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,786 artillery systems, 1,354 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,124 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 31,846 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.