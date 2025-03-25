General Staff: Russia has lost 905,940 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 905,940 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 25.

The number includes 1,180 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,425 tanks, 21,670 armored fighting vehicles, 41,824 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,190 artillery systems, 1,341 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,117 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 30,759 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.