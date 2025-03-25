The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Russian armed forces, Ukrainian armed forces, Russian losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 905,940 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 25, 2025 8:13 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian Grad multiple rocket launcher shells Russian troops near Luhansk on April 10, 2022. (Getty Images)
Russia has lost 905,940 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 25.

The number includes 1,180 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,425 tanks, 21,670 armored fighting vehicles, 41,824 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,190 artillery systems, 1,341 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,117 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 30,759 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Trump administration preparing to impose tariffs on 15 countries, including Russia
Those expected to be impacted by sanctions include Russia, Australia, Canada, the EU, and China, among many other expected targets, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Ukrainians react to Witkoff's takes on occupied territories.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff sparked controversy after parroting Russian propaganda narratives on Ukraine in an interview with far-right commentator Tucker Carlson, released on March 21. We asked Ukrainian residents in Kyiv what they think about these statements.
9:26 AM  (Updated: )

Russia, US finish 12-hour-long negotiations in Saudi Arabia.

The meeting, which came a day after talks between the U.S. and Ukraine, was expected to focus on Washington's push for a possible ceasefire in the Black Sea and a potential overall halt on military activity.
