General Staff: Russia has lost 664,120 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 664,120 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 9.

This number includes 1,150 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,944 tanks, 17,751 armored fighting vehicles, 26,240 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,222 artillery systems, 1,223 multiple launch rocket systems, 973 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,718 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.