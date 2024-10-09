Skip to content
News Feed, Russian losses, War, Russia, Ukraine
General Staff: Russia has lost 664,120 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 9, 2024 8:23 AM 1 min read
A -80 tank from the 80th Air assault brigade, fires while training in the direction of Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, on July 20, 2024. (Ethan Swope/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 664,120 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 9.

This number includes 1,150 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,944 tanks, 17,751 armored fighting vehicles, 26,240 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,222 artillery systems, 1,223 multiple launch rocket systems, 973 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,718 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Two months into Ukraine’s Kursk offensive, anger in Russia’s border regions fuels war support
Ever since Ukraine launched a lightning incursion deep into Russia territory in early August, Yan, a local resident in the city of Kursk, has been volunteering at a local drop-off point, helping to distribute clothes and bedding. “The number of people arriving at the humanitarian aid points every w…
The Kyiv IndependentJames Beardsworth
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

2:27 AM

Russia's strike on Sumy Oblast kills 2.

Russia attacked the Esman community in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Oct. 8 with guided bombs, killing two civilians, local military administration reports.
3:20 PM

Cuba asks to join BRICS as partner country in letter to Putin.

"Cuba has officially requested to join the BRICS as a 'Partner Country' through a letter to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, who holds the presidency of the group," said Carlos M. Pereira, the director of bilateral relations at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, in an X post shared by the ministry's official account.
* indicates required
