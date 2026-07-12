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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,419,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,419,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Artillerymen of the 152nd Separate Jaeger Brigade in combat positions as Artillery units of Ukraine's 152nd Separate Jaeger Brigade fire toward Russian positions in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on January 1, 2026. (Marharyta Fal/Frontliner/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,419,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on July 12.

The number includes 1,320 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,120 tanks, 24,928 armored combat vehicles, 119,038 vehicles and fuel tanks, 45,807 artillery systems, 1,928 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,485 air defense systems, 437 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 403,959 drones, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 to 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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