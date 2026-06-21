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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,391,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by Luca Léry Moffat
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,391,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers from the 30th Brigade fire with Bohdana artillery at Russian positions in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, May 31, 2026. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,391,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on June 21.

The number includes 1,290 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,049 tanks, 24,797 armored combat vehicles, 109,817 vehicles and fuel tanks, 44,479 artillery systems, 1,885 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,435 air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 364,149 drones, 1,703 unmanned ground vehicles, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the war, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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Luca Léry Moffat

Economics reporter

Luca is the economics reporter for the Kyiv Independent. He was previously a research analyst at Bruegel, a Brussels-based economics think tank, where he worked on Russia and Ukraine, trade, industrial policy, and environmental policy. Luca also worked as a data analyst at Work-in-Data, a Geneva-based research center focused on global inequality, and as a research assistant at the Economic Policy Research Center in Kampala, Uganda. He holds a BA honors degree in economics and Russian from McGill University. Luca is originally from the UK.

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