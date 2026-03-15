General Staff: Russia has lost 1,279,170 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,279,170 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on March 15.

The number includes 740 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,781 tanks, 24,213 armored combat vehicles, 83,513 vehicles and fuel tanks, 38,438 artillery systems, 1,686 multiple launch rocket systems, and 1,332 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 349 helicopters, 179,270 drones, 4,468 cruise missiles, 32 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff does not disclose its own losses, citing operational security.

Assessments by Western think tanks indicate Russian casualties significantly exceed Ukraine's. A report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated the ratio at roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1.

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 to 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).