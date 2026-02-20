KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,257,880 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

2 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,257,880 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
A group of Ukrainian soldiers walk toward Kostiantynivka along the road between Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka, moving through the frontline area amid ongoing hostilities in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 11, 2026. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,257,880 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Feb. 20.

The number includes 970 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,684 tanks, 24,060 armored combat vehicles, 79,112 vehicles and fuel tanks, 37,387 artillery systems, 1,649 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,303 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 347 helicopters, 138,881 operational-tactical drones, 29 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

While Ukrainian officials rarely disclose figures, President Volodymyr Zelensky told France TV on Feb. 4 that at least 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action since the beginning of the full-scale war, in addition to many more classified as missing in action (MIA).

Become a member – go ad‑free

The intensity of Russian drones and fighting has made it difficult for Ukraine to retrieve the bodies of fallen soldiers, which are needed for DNA confirmation.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 to 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

read also

‘Ready to fight’ — Baltics face NATO fragility fears in the age of Trump
As the crisis in Washington’s relations with its European allies escalated in recent months, it raised a stark question: how secure are the U.S. guarantees for countries bordering Russia? U.S. President Donald Trump has not just antagonized NATO allies but even threatened to annex one of their autonomous territories — Denmark’s Greenland. The tensions subsided as Trump pledged not to use force against Greenland in January but concerns remain. Among the U.S. allies in Europe, Estonia, Lithuania
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
UkraineRussiaRussian lossesRussian armed forcesUkrainian armed forcesGeneral Staff
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, February 20
Friday, February 20
Show More

Editors' Picks