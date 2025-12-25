KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,201,230 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian soldiers preparing to enter infantry positions on April 4, 2025, in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,201,230 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 25.

The number includes 860 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,456 tanks, 23,801 armored fighting vehicles, 71,274 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,435 artillery systems, 1,579 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,263 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 94,797 drones, 4,107 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

Thursday, December 25
