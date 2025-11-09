General Staff: Russia has lost 1,151,070 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,151,070 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 9.



The number includes 970 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.



According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,335 tanks, 23,545 armored fighting vehicles, 66,880 vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,340 artillery systems, 1,538 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,239 air defense systems, 428 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 79,368 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.