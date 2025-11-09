KI logo
Sunday, November 9, 2025
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,151,070 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian soldiers of an artillery unit fire toward Russian positions outside Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 8, 2022. (Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,151,070 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 9.

The number includes 970 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,335 tanks, 23,545 armored fighting vehicles, 66,880 vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,340 artillery systems, 1,538 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,239 air defense systems, 428 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 79,368 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

UkraineRussiaRussian lossesMilitary equipmentRussian armed forces
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

