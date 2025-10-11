KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,121,570 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian service members of the Skala regiment artillery unit fire an M109 howitzer toward Russian positions, in an undisclosed area, in the eastern Donetsk region, on April 23, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,121,570 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 11.

The number includes 1,060 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,247 tanks, 23,345 armored fighting vehicles, 63,847 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,568 artillery systems, 1,518 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,225 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 68,766 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

