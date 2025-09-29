General Staff: Russia has lost 1,109,590 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,109,590 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 29.

The number includes 1,080 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,218 tanks, 23,290 armored fighting vehicles, 63,151 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,284 artillery systems, 1,504 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,224 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 345 helicopters, 65,002 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.