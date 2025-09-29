KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,109,590 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian soldiers from the artillery crew fire a 122 mm howitzer D-30 at the positions of Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on May 23, 2025. (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,109,590 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 29.

The number includes 1,080 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,218 tanks, 23,290 armored fighting vehicles, 63,151 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,284 artillery systems, 1,504 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,224 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 345 helicopters, 65,002 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘Insidious tactics’ — Mass Russian missile and drone strike kills at least 4, injures over 70 in Kyiv, its surrounding region, Zaporizhzhia
In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian missile struck a high-rise building. At least 38 people in the city have been injured, including three children. In Kyiv, four victims have been hospitalized.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Article image
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Most Popular

Monday, September 29
Polish Embassy in Kyiv struck in Russia's large-scale overnight attack.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pawel Wronski told Polish outlet RMF24 that "a missile element or a small-caliber rocket" fell on the roof of the embassy, piercing through the ceiling. The debris landed in the kitchen of the embassy with Wronski adding that the damage was "not large," with no casualties reported.

