General Staff: Russia has lost 1,108,510 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,108,510 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 28.

The number includes 1,110 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,211 tanks, 23,290 armored fighting vehicles, 63,040 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,231 artillery systems, 1,503 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,223 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 345 helicopters, 64,385 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.