KI logo
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,108,510 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,108,510 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
A Russian tank is lying destroyed in a field near the village of Bohorodychne, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images) #russianlosses

Russia has lost around 1,108,510 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 28.

The number includes 1,110 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,211 tanks, 23,290 armored fighting vehicles, 63,040 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,231 artillery systems, 1,503 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,223 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 345 helicopters, 64,385 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia launches heavy bombers at Ukraine, targets Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia with drones and missiles
In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian missile struck a high-rise building. Sixteen people in the city have been injured, including three children. In Kyiv, at least five victims have been hospitalized.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarGeneral StaffRussian lossesRussian armed forces
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, September 28
Sunday, September 28
Show More

Editors' Picks