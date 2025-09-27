General Staff: Russia has lost 1,107,400 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,107,400 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 27.

The number includes 970 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,204 tanks, 23,288 armored fighting vehicles, 62,909 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,186 artillery systems, 1,502 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,223 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 345 helicopters, 63,931 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.