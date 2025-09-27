KI logo
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,107,400 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian Army drone squad leader Dmytro Sadovets of the 148th Separate Artillery Brigade carries a Ukrainian-made Gor reconnaissance drone for flight over Russian-occupied areas of Donetsk Oblast, to identify Russian military targets, behind the southeast frontline on Sept. 21, 2025, in the Novopavlivka direction, Ukraine. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,107,400 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 27.

The number includes 970 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,204 tanks, 23,288 armored fighting vehicles, 62,909 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,186 artillery systems, 1,502 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,223 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 345 helicopters, 63,931 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

UkraineRussiaWarGeneral StaffRussian lossesRussian armed forces
