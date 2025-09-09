General Staff: Russia has lost 1,090,010 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,090,010 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 9.

The number includes 950 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,169 tanks, 23,261 armored fighting vehicles, 61,207 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,577 artillery systems, 1,482 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,217 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 57,504 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.