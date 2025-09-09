KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,090,010 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,090,010 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Soldiers of the 30th Prince Konstanty Ostrogski Mechanized Brigade fire a missile from a Grad multiple rocket launcher in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on June 3, 2025. (Viacheslav Madiievskyi/Ukrinform via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,090,010 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 9.

The number includes 950 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,169 tanks, 23,261 armored fighting vehicles, 61,207 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,577 artillery systems, 1,482 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,217 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 57,504 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia’s gains speed up in Ukraine ahead of high-stakes autumn
Amid a flurry of activity in the geopolitical arena without much real progress toward peace, the fourth summer of Russia’s full-scale war has come and gone on the battlefield. Not showing any real intent to stop its war in peace negotiations, Moscow has continued to pursue offensive operations at a high intensity across the front line. The partially occupied far eastern Donetsk Oblast — in the spotlight internationally as the subject of Russian demands for it to be handed over as part of a sup
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarRussian lossesRussian armed forcesUkrainian armed forcesGeneral Staff
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, September 9
Drone strike on Russia's Sochi kills 1, damages houses.

"According to preliminary information, about 6 private houses were damaged: facades, roofs, windows, and fences. Emergency and special services are working on site," Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev claimed.

Tuesday, September 9
Show More

Editors' Picks