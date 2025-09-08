KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,089,060 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian soldiers service their tanks in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 8, 2025. (Fermin Torrano/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,089,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 8.

The number includes 910 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,168 tanks, 23,258 armored fighting vehicles, 61,135 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,545 artillery systems, 1,481 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,217 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 57,278 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

