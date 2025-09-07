General Staff: Russia has lost 1,088,150 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,088,150 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 7.

The number includes 970 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,163 tanks, 23,254 armored fighting vehicles, 61,054 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,516 artillery systems, 1,481 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,217 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 56,817 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.