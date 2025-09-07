KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,088,150 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Combat work of heavy night drone operators from the "Kazhan" unit of the motorized infantry battalion of the 24th King Danylo Mechanized Brigade on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, May 16, 2025. (Petrasuk Oleh)

Russia has lost 1,088,150 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 7.

The number includes 970 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,163 tanks, 23,254 armored fighting vehicles, 61,054 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,516 artillery systems, 1,481 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,217 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 56,817 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

At least 2 killed, including infant, 17 injured in Kyiv amid Russian drone, missile attacks on residential buildings
Russia launched hundreds of attack drones towards Ukrainian cities overnight on Sept. 6-7, striking multiple residential buildings in Kyiv, officials reported.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarRussian lossesRussian armed forces
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

