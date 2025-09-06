KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,087,180 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Soldiers prepare a cannon to fire and load it with shells as Ukrainian forces with the 117th territorial defense brigade operate an artillery position on June 19, 2025 in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine. (Nikoletta Stoyanova/Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,087,180 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 6.

The number includes 960 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,161 tanks, 23,243 armored fighting vehicles, 60,950 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,474 artillery systems, 1,480 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,217 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 56,523 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukrainian drones strike Russia’s largest Rosneft refinery in Ryazan, hit oil processing unit, military says
“Gasoline (in Russia) is becoming scarce, while gas and oil are quickly running out,” Ukraine’s top drone warfare commander, Robert “Madyar” Brovdi, wrote.
UkraineRussiaWarRussian losses
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Saturday, September 6
Putin says he 'doesn't see much point' in meeting Zelensky.

"I don't see much point in them, (...) because it will be practically impossible to reach an agreement with the Ukrainian side on key issues: even if there is political will, which I doubt, there are legal and technical difficulties," Putin said.

