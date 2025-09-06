General Staff: Russia has lost 1,087,180 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,087,180 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 6.

The number includes 960 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,161 tanks, 23,243 armored fighting vehicles, 60,950 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,474 artillery systems, 1,480 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,217 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 56,523 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.