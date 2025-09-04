KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,085,410 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian military conducts training on Leopard 2 tanks at the test site on May 14, 2023, in Ukraine. (Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,085,410 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 4.

The number includes 840 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,157 tanks, 23,241 armored fighting vehicles, 60,692 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,385 artillery systems, 1,479 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,215 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 56,045 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

