General Staff: Russia has lost 1,085,410 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,085,410 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 4.

The number includes 840 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,157 tanks, 23,241 armored fighting vehicles, 60,692 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,385 artillery systems, 1,479 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,215 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 56,045 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.