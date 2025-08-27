Become a member
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,078,750 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,078,750 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers service a Russian T80 trophy tank in Kostiantynivka district, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 27, 2025. (Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,078,750 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 27.

The number includes 920 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,135 tanks, 23,178 armored fighting vehicles, 59,887 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,024 artillery systems, 1,472 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,212 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 53,636 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

In push for more soldiers, Russia recruits HIV-positive prisoners, civilians
The number of HIV and hepatitis cases among Russian soldiers is on the rise, as Moscow appears to be deliberately recruiting those sick — even encouraging their enlistment. According to the report from Carnegie Politika, the number of HIV cases detected in the Russian armed forces increased 13 times by the end of 2022, and was 20 higher by the end of 2023, compared to the start of the all-out war. Several factors are at play — blood transfusions for wounded soldiers, reusing syringes in field
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Article image
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

The Kyiv Independent news desk

Editors' Picks