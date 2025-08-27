General Staff: Russia has lost 1,078,750 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,078,750 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 27.

The number includes 920 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,135 tanks, 23,178 armored fighting vehicles, 59,887 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,024 artillery systems, 1,472 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,212 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 53,636 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.