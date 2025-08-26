Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,077,830 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian soldiers adjust a national flag atop a personnel armored carrier on a road near Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, on Oct. 4, 2022. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,077,830 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 26.

The number includes 890 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,134 tanks, 23,178 armored fighting vehicles, 59,769 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,979 artillery systems, 1,472 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,211 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 53,442 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

