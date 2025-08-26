General Staff: Russia has lost 1,077,830 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,077,830 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 26.

The number includes 890 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,134 tanks, 23,178 armored fighting vehicles, 59,769 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,979 artillery systems, 1,472 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,211 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 53,442 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.