General Staff: Russia has lost 1,071,780 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,071,780 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 19.

The number includes 890 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,118 tanks, 23,148 armored fighting vehicles, 59,060 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,698 artillery systems, 1,470 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,208 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 51,894 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.