Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,069,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,069,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers fire the D-30 artillery as the Russia-Ukraine war continues in the direction of Toretsk, Ukraine, on March 6, 2025 (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,069,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 17.

The number includes 900 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,116 tanks, 23,143 armored fighting vehicles, 58,821 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,589 artillery systems, 1,468 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,208 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 51,528 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Everything we know about the fallout of Trump’s meeting with Putin
Following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, U.S. President Donald Trump has dropped demands for a ceasefire in favor of a comprehensive peace deal that would include giving up unoccupied Ukrainian territories to Russia — but he promises that security guarantees will be part of the deal. The Americans rolled out the red carpet for Putin as he arrived in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 15 for a bilateral summit on ending the war in Ukraine. The two leaders spoke for three hour
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Article image
WarUkraineRussiaGeneral StaffRussian lossesRussian armed forcesUkrainian armed forces
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, August 17
Sunday, August 17
Show More

Editors' Picks