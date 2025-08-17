General Staff: Russia has lost 1,069,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,069,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 17.

The number includes 900 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,116 tanks, 23,143 armored fighting vehicles, 58,821 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,589 artillery systems, 1,468 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,208 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 51,528 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.