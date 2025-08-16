Become a member
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,069,050 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
A Ukrainian soldier of an artillery unit fires towards Russian positions outside Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast. Nov.8, 2022. (Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,069,050 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 16.

The number includes 1,010 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,112 tanks, 23,135 armored fighting vehicles, 58,733 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,540 artillery systems, 1,467 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,207 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 51,342 drones, 3,558 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russian lossesUkraineRussiaWarUkrainian ArmyCasualtiesRussian armed forces
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

