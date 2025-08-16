General Staff: Russia has lost 1,069,050 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,069,050 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 16.

The number includes 1,010 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,112 tanks, 23,135 armored fighting vehicles, 58,733 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,540 artillery systems, 1,467 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,207 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 51,342 drones, 3,558 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.