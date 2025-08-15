Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,068,040 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,068,040 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
A soldier adjusts the aim of a Caesar self-propelled gun near the eastern front line of Ukraine, in an undisclosed location, on June 9, 2025. (Florent Vergnes/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,068,040 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 15.

The number includes 940 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,106 tanks, 23,133 armored fighting vehicles, 58,596 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,498 artillery systems, 1,467 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,207 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 51,190 drones, 3,558 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

From ‘war criminal’ to US guest — Trump invites Putin out of isolation
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first trip to the United States in a decade signals a break from the diplomatic isolation that followed his 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The visit comes as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for a ceasefire deal — but experts warn it could legitimize Putin on the global stage without securing concessions. Exiled Russian opposition figure Dmitry Gudkov called the planned meeting a “breakthrough” for the Kremlin leader. “This meeting takes him out of i
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

