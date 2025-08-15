General Staff: Russia has lost 1,068,040 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,068,040 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 15.

The number includes 940 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,106 tanks, 23,133 armored fighting vehicles, 58,596 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,498 artillery systems, 1,467 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,207 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 51,190 drones, 3,558 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.