General Staff: Russia has lost 1,065,220 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,065,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 12.

The number includes 980 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,098 tanks, 23,119 armored fighting vehicles, 58,219 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,406 artillery systems, 1,464 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,205 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 50,753 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.