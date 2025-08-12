Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,065,220 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,065,220 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian tank crew members service a captured T-80 tank following battles with Russian forces in Kostiantynivka District, Ukraine, on April 27, 2025. (Jose Colon / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,065,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 12.

The number includes 980 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,098 tanks, 23,119 armored fighting vehicles, 58,219 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,406 artillery systems, 1,464 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,205 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 50,753 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

UkraineRussiaWarRussian lossesRussian armed forces
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Tuesday, August 12
Tuesday, August 12
