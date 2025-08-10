Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,063,240 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
A Ukrainian soldier is seen along the frontline in the direction of Kreminna, Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region on March 31, 2024. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,063,240 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 10.

The number includes 950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,089 tanks, 23,107 armored fighting vehicles, 57,982 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,343 artillery systems, 1,460 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,204 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 50,455 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

The Kyiv Independent news desk

Read more

