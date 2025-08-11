Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,064,240 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,064,240 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
A Ukrainian tank drives on a road in a village in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on March 16, 2025. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,064,240 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 11.

The number includes 1,000 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,093 tanks, 23,114 armored fighting vehicles, 58,113 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,380 artillery systems, 1,462 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,204 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 50,646 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Key developments on Aug. 9-10: * Ukrainian drones hit oil refinery 2,000 km from border in Russia’s Komi Republic * Ukraine liberates village in Sumy Oblast, General Staff says * Drones strike Saratov oil refinery in Russia * Ukraine, Europe reject Putin’s ceasefire proposal, present counterproposal to US ahead of Trump-Putin meeting, WSJ reports * Ukraine hits storage site for Shahed-type drones, imported parts in Russia’s Tatarstan Republic A Ukrainian drone attack on Aug. 10 struck the
Monday, August 11
