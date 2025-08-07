General Staff: Russia has lost 1,060,310 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,060,310 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 7.

The number includes 1,040 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,076 tanks, 23,095 armored fighting vehicles, 57,605 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,180 artillery systems, 1,456 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,203 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 49,930 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.