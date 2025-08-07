Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,060,310 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,060,310 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
A Ukrainian tank makes its way along a dirt road in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 17, 2025. (Tetiana Dzhafarova/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,060,310 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 7.

The number includes 1,040 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,076 tanks, 23,095 armored fighting vehicles, 57,605 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,180 artillery systems, 1,456 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,203 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 49,930 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

President Trump has all the cards to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine. Now, he needs to use them
President Trump announced on July 14 that he was finally ready to provide additional weapons to Ukraine and impose new tariffs on Russia within 50 days – by Sept. 2 – if Russian President Vladimir Putin did not cease his illegal war of aggression and terror in Ukraine. This gave Russia a blank check for 50 more days of senseless death and destruction. No restrictions were imposed on Moscow as a result. On July 28, however, Trump changed his mind and shortened his unilateral deadline. A day lat
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentGregory P. Wilson
Article image
Russian lossesGeneral StaffWarRussiaUkraineRussian armed forcesUkrainian armed forces
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, August 7
Thursday, August 7
Show More

Editors' Picks