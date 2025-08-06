Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,059,270 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian soldiers of the 43rd Brigade are seen working on a Soviet era Pion self-propelled howitzer in the direction of Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, on Jan. 27, 2025 (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,059,270 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 6.

The number includes 1,010 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,072 tanks, 23,091 armored fighting vehicles, 57,475 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,133 artillery systems, 1,455 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,203 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 49,767 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

