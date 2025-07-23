General Staff: Russia has lost 1,045,220 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,045,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 23.

The number includes 970 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,041 tanks, 23,037 armored fighting vehicles, 56,041 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,722 artillery systems, 1,446 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,199 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 47,552 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.