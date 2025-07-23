Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,045,220 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,045,220 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
A soldier adjusts the aim of a Caesar self-propelled gun near the eastern front line of Ukraine, in an undisclosed location, on June 9, 2025. (Florent Vergnes/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,045,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 23.

The number includes 970 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,041 tanks, 23,037 armored fighting vehicles, 56,041 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,722 artillery systems, 1,446 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,199 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 47,552 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Zelensky dismantles Ukraine’s anti-corruption infrastructure, brings law enforcement agencies under his thumb
Ukraine faced a watershed moment on July 22 as parliament passed, and the president signed, a bill that effectively eliminates the independence of the country’s anti-corruption institutions. The bill will subordinate the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) to the prosecutor general. Activists and opposition lawmakers say that this will make it impossible for the anti-corruption agencies to investigate top incumbent officials without
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Article image
WarRussiaUkraineRussian armed forcesRussian lossesGeneral Staff
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, July 23
Wednesday, July 23
Show More

Editors' Picks