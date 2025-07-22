Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,044,250 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Soldiers from the Ukrainian 63rd Brigade are shooting artillery rounds on the Russian positions from 2S3 Akatsiya, a Russian-made self-propelled howitzer of 152 caliber in Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on April 13, 2024. (Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,044,250 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 22.

The number includes 1,090 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,038 tanks, 23,035 armored fighting vehicles, 55,953 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,680 artillery systems, 1,445 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,199 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 47,437 drones, 3,533 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

