General Staff: Russia has lost 1,044,250 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,044,250 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 22.

The number includes 1,090 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,038 tanks, 23,035 armored fighting vehicles, 55,953 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,680 artillery systems, 1,445 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,199 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 47,437 drones, 3,533 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.