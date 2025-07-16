General Staff: Russia has lost 1,037,460 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,037,460 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 16.

The number includes 1,170 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,025 tanks, 22,995 armored fighting vehicles, 55,229 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,395 artillery systems, 1,440 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,196 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 46,164 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.