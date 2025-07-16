Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,037,460 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,037,460 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Russia has lost around 1,037,460 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 16.

The number includes 1,170 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,025 tanks, 22,995 armored fighting vehicles, 55,229 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,395 artillery systems, 1,440 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,196 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 46,164 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘How would that even work?’ — experts pour scorn on Trump’s ‘severe’ Russian tariffs plan
President Donald Trump on July 14 announced the U.S. would impose “severe tariffs” on Russia unless Moscow agrees to a deal to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days, but experts who spoke to the Kyiv Independent say the plan is deeply flawed. “I’m afraid this talk about tariffs will remain just talk,” Andrei Movchan, a Russian-born economist and founder of Movchan’s Group, told the Kyiv Independent. “Like the oil price cap or the fight against the shadow fleet — something may be introduced on
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Zelensky shouldn't target Moscow, Trump says.

U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks come after the Financial Times (FT) reported, citing undisclosed sources, that he asked President Volodymyr Zelensky whether Kyiv could strike Moscow or St. Petersburg if provided with long-range U.S. weapons.

