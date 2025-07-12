Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,032,690 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,032,690 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
A group of Ukrainian military engineers and army tankmen prepare and maintain a T80 tank, captured in the fighting between Ukraine and Russia, by placing it in a new position near Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 27, 2025. (Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,032,690 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 12.

The number includes 1,070 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,013 tanks, 22,980 armored fighting vehicles, 54,822 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,194 artillery systems, 1,437 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,193 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 45,248 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘Russia’s tactic is obvious’ — Shahed drone ‘terror’ now reaches all of Ukraine
As Russia intensifies its air strikes against Ukraine, its tactics have visibly shifted, with a growing number of missile and drone attacks now targeting western regions once considered relatively safe. Overnight on July 9, cities across Ukraine came under the largest air assault yet, with the western city of Lutsk experiencing what local officials described as the heaviest bombardment to date. Just a day later, on July 10, Russian drones struck Chernivtsi, another western city, where resident
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
RussiaUkraineWarRussian losses
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, July 12
Saturday, July 12
Show More

Editors' Picks