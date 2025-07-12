General Staff: Russia has lost 1,032,690 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,032,690 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 12.

The number includes 1,070 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,013 tanks, 22,980 armored fighting vehicles, 54,822 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,194 artillery systems, 1,437 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,193 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 45,248 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.