General Staff: Iranian instructors to teach Russians to use kamikaze drones

Iran's leadership has agreed on sending instructors to train Russian operators of Iranian-made Shahed-136 and Arash-2 drones, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Oct. 20.

Drones Arash-2, reportedly purchased by Russia in an unknown number, are "faster and more destructive" than the Shahed-136 drones that are currently in use by Russian troops, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

The U.S. and European Union countries have said they are working on sanctions against those responsible for selling Iranian kamikaze drones to Russia. Iran has repeatedly denied supplying Russia with weaponry.

President Volodymyr Zelensky introduced a motion to cut diplomatic ties with Iran on Oct. 18. A day later, on Oct. 19, he said Ukraine had shot down 233 Shahed-136 drones over the past month.