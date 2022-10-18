Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Reuters: Iran again denies supplying kamikaze drones to Russia

October 17, 2022 2:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
"The published news about Iran providing Russia with drones has political ambitions and it's circulated by western sources. We have not provided weaponry to any side of the countries at war," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Oct. 17, according to Reuters.

The statement came after Russia's deadly attack with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones on central Kyiv on Monday morning.

The Washington Post reported on Oct. 16, citing unnamed U.S. and allied security officials, that Iran is preparing the first shipment of Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar missiles for Russia. Five days earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had ordered 2,400 kamikaze Shahed-136 drones from Iran for its war in Ukraine.

On Oct. 14, Reuters reported that the European Union ministers would consider future sanctions on Iran related to Russia's use of Iranian drones.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has already claimed that Tehran "had never sent and will never send" any weapons to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.

