Further Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure could lead to dangerous nuclear risks, Bloomberg reports

Continued Russian attacks on Ukraine's power grid could lead to a dangerous situation at one of Ukraine's three remaining operational nuclear power plants, Bloomberg reports.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko warned that ten critical power substations connected to these plants are at risk, and their destruction could result in a power outage and a potential radiation emergency.

He emphasized that Russia is deliberately targeting these substations, which are crucial for ensuring the safe operation of nuclear facilities.

Without power, the reactor cores could overheat, leading to a hazardous radiation release.

In response to these risks, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has expanded its monitoring to include Ukraine's substations.

Nuclear generation currently covers up to 60% of the country's electricity consumption, according to Halushchenko.

Russia launched a massive campaign with drones and missiles against Ukrainian energy infrastructure over the first few months of 2024, destroying or disabling power plants and necessitating rolling blackouts across the country.