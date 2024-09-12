Russian tank manufacturing plant catches fire in Omsk

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Omsktransmash machinery plant caught fire in the city of Omsk in Russia on Sept. 12, Governor Vitaly Khotsenko said.

Russia uses Omsktransmash to produce military equipment, including tanks and Solntsepek multiple rocket launchers capable of using thermobaric warheads. The EU, the U.S., Ukraine, Canada, and other countries have imposed sanctions on the plant.

Russian Telegram channel shared videos showing plumes of smoke rising over the Omsk plant.

According to Khotsenko, the roof of one department caught fire during repairs. The plant claimed that the "incident did not affect production." No casualties were reported.

A few hours later, the governor claimed that the fire had been extinguished.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

In late August, an explosion occurred at a refinery owned by state-run energy giant Gazprom in Omsk, injuring two people.

Omsk is located in central Siberia, north of the Kazakh border. The city of more than 1 million people is some 3,000 kilometers (around 1,860 miles) east of Ukraine.