The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Omsk, Factory, Fire, Military equipment
Edit post

Russian tank manufacturing plant catches fire in Omsk

by Kateryna Denisova September 12, 2024 2:37 PM 1 min read
Plumes of smoke rising over the Omsktransmash plant in the city of Omsk in Russia on Sept. 12, 2024. (Screenshot of the video of 12 Channel/Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Omsktransmash machinery plant caught fire in the city of Omsk in Russia on Sept. 12, Governor Vitaly Khotsenko said.

Russia uses Omsktransmash to produce military equipment, including tanks and Solntsepek multiple rocket launchers capable of using thermobaric warheads. The EU, the U.S., Ukraine, Canada, and other countries have imposed sanctions on the plant.  

Russian Telegram channel shared videos showing plumes of smoke rising over the Omsk plant.

According to Khotsenko, the roof of one department caught fire during repairs. The plant claimed that the "incident did not affect production." No casualties were reported.

0:00
/
Plumes of smoke rising over the Omsktransmash plant in the city of Omsk in Russia on Sept. 12, 2024. (12 Channel/Telegram)

A few hours later, the governor claimed that the fire had been extinguished.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

In late August, an explosion occurred at a refinery owned by state-run energy giant Gazprom in Omsk, injuring two people.

Omsk is located in central Siberia, north of the Kazakh border. The city of more than 1 million people is some 3,000 kilometers (around 1,860 miles) east of Ukraine.

Ukraine sabotaged Belgorod Oblast railroad, derailing freight train, media reports
Ukrainian reconnaissance and special forces blew up a railroad in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, derailing a freight train, Babel media outlet reported on Sept. 12, citing a military intelligence source.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.